Rucci Recruits Jay Rock, Kalan.FrFr, G Perico & More For "Forever On That"

BYZachary Horvath46 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
rucci forever on thatrucci forever on that
Rucci is bringing loads of bouncy trap bangers.

Rucci has always been an artist who is all about repping the iconic West Coast sound and doing it proudly. The rapper began to pop off in 2018-2019, especially when his debut album, Tako's Son, dropped. From there, he began to build a rapport with some of California's established talents like AzChike, Kalan.FrFr, among others. His chemistry with the former grew so much that they would go on to drop a joint album, Kourtesy Of Us, back in 2021. All of those learning experiences have led him to develop a signature sound which is apparent on the brand-new album from Rucci, Forever On That.

Overall, this is the veteran's 19th project overall and first of 2024. Leading up to the release of Forever On That, Rucci put out a third of it, with the rollout process beginning in late January. The title track got things started, and then songs like "Double Park", "It Hit Different" with BlueBucksPlan followed later on. Across the tape's 15 tracks you are getting various synonymous soundscapes that California possesses. Whether it be the cowbells, the bassy bounce, or the violent lyrics, you are getting it all. You can check out the project on your favorite streaming services below.

Read More: Michael Rainey Jr. Appears To Be Groped By Sister Of Streamer In Shocking Clip

Listen To Forever On That By Rucci

Forever On That Tracklist:

  1. What They Say
  2. B's Up (feat. Jay Rock) - Remix
  3. The Hottest
  4. On God
  5. It Hit Different (feat. BlueBucksClan)
  6. Jus Like Batman (feat. AzChike)
  7. Pinky N Thumbz (feat. Fie & Bueno da champ)
  8. Kan't Deny It (feat. Baby pvnch)
  9. Obviously
  10. Double Park
  11. Ion Kare
  12. Feelin' U (feat. Kalan.FrFr & RJmrLA)
  13. Now That You're GONE
  14. Started Off Good (feat. Wallie the Sensei & G Perico)
  15. Forever On That

Read More: Rick Ross & Trina Look Almost Unrecognizable In Resurfaced 2002 Photo

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
MixtapesRucci Returns With 17 New Songs On "El Perro 2"2.6K
MixtapesRucci & AzChike Release 21-Track Album, “Kourtesy Of Us”2.1K
Wallie Sensei Come Slide Wit Me Kalan.FrFr New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsMixtapesWallie The Sensei Asks "Come Slide Wit Me" & Kalan.FrFr On "New" Single: Stream302
hit-boy biggest outMixtapesBlueBucksClan & Hit-Boy Bring Some Bouncy West Coast Cuts To "Biggest Out The West"1359