Rucci Recruits Jay Rock, Kalan.FrFr, G Perico & More For "Forever On That"

Rucci is bringing loads of bouncy trap bangers.

Rucci has always been an artist who is all about repping the iconic West Coast sound and doing it proudly. The rapper began to pop off in 2018-2019, especially when his debut album, Tako's Son, dropped. From there, he began to build a rapport with some of California's established talents like AzChike, Kalan.FrFr, among others. His chemistry with the former grew so much that they would go on to drop a joint album, Kourtesy Of Us, back in 2021. All of those learning experiences have led him to develop a signature sound which is apparent on the brand-new album from Rucci, Forever On That.

Overall, this is the veteran's 19th project overall and first of 2024. Leading up to the release of Forever On That, Rucci put out a third of it, with the rollout process beginning in late January. The title track got things started, and then songs like "Double Park", "It Hit Different" with BlueBucksPlan followed later on. Across the tape's 15 tracks you are getting various synonymous soundscapes that California possesses. Whether it be the cowbells, the bassy bounce, or the violent lyrics, you are getting it all. You can check out the project on your favorite streaming services below.

Listen To Forever On That By Rucci

Forever On That Tracklist: