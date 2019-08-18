Rucci
- NewsRucci & 1TakeJay Unveil Their Favourite Things On "I Love Bitches"The song appears on Rucci's new "El Perro 2" album.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRucci Returns With 17 New Songs On "El Perro 2"Wallie the Sensei, Kalan.FrFr, G Perico, and RJMrLA are among those who appear on the album.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRucci & RJMrLa Connect On "What If?"Rucci and RJMrLA team up on "What If?"By Aron A.
- MusicRucci Talks His Favorite Rappers, Alcohol, & Social Media Platforms On "Top 5s"Rucci had a lot to say about Tumblr culture, his favorite artists, and even the alcoholBy Alexander Cole
- NewsRucci Comes Through With Short But Sweet Project "Dawgshit"Rucci is here with his second project of 2022.By Alexander Cole
- NewsRucci Drops Off 14-Track Album "For My Dawgz 2"Rucci's latest follows 2018's "For My Dawgz."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRucci Is In True Form On "Back On My Dawg Sh*t"Rucci unveils his latest project, "Back On My Dawg Sh*t."By Aron A.
- NewsRucci & AzChike Release 21-Track Album, “Kourtesy Of Us”The album features plenty of West Coast anthems.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRucci, AzChike, Boosie Badazz, AzSwaye, & Pjay Are The Avengers On "Hoodrat"Rucci, AzChike, Boosie, AzSwaye, and Pjay all did their thing on the new song "Hoodrat."By Alexander Cole
- NewsRucci Comes Through With The Re-Up With "Midget (Deluxe)"Rucci is back with the deluxe edition of "Midget."By Aron A.
- NewsRucci & Shordie Shordie Team Up For "Me & My Drugz, Pt. 2"Rucci delivers the visuals for the "Midget" cut featuring Shordie Shordie.By Dre D.
- NewsRucci Takes It Back To His Roots On New Album "Midget"The Inglewood rapper enlists Mozzy, Blxst, Shordie Shordie, and more for his new project, "Midget."By Aron A.
- MixtapesRucci Makes An Impressive Entrance With "Tako's Son" ProjectRucci shares new album.By Milca P.