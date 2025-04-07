Atlanta's Underground Rises In New Chief Vibes Officer Mixtape "USD To BTC"

In a time when music defies geography, Chief Vibes Officer — USD to BTC emerges as more than a compilation. It’s a curated global soundtrack, crafted with intention by B.A.E. Associates founder Courtney “OCLeadinLady” Smith and distributed by Vydia, a Gamma company. This project sidesteps the commercial gloss of typical mixtapes, offering instead a textured, borderless listening experience that threads cultures and genres with ease. The project’s architect, sees the album as both an offering and an invitation. It’s an opportunity to listen beyond borders, to tune into the sonic intersection of identity and innovation. In her words, Chief Vibes Officer — USD to BTC isn’t just a release—it’s a vibration, a cultural exchange, a blueprint for what collaborative music can be when ego steps aside and energy leads the way.

This album isn’t driven by streaming algorithms or chart placements. It thrives on collaboration—real, lived-in, and international. The artists, producers, and engineers behind the project bring with them credits stamped in Gold and Platinum by the RIAA. Their past collaborations read like a who’s who of modern music royalty: Future, Wyclef Jean, Kanye West, Young Thug, Redman, Wizkid, Olamide, Kehlani, Asake, Lil Durk, French Montana, and NBA YoungBoy. That lineage infuses the album with both pedigree and range.

But USD to BTC doesn’t rest on name drops. The project lives in the details—the grit of Atlanta trap, the warmth of Lagos rhythms, the soul of Brooklyn’s underground. It’s a kaleidoscope of sound shaped by Lil Wookie, Durella, 88Wess, Oba’Po, Gat Taylor (formerly Gat Murdah), Raba Money, Rocki, DJ Talented, Mr. Ceeboy, Kibar, JR4Pres, and Akoboi YDM. Each artist adds texture, pushing the compilation into a zone where commercial polish meets cultural honesty.

"USD to BTC" - Chief Vibes Office

Official Tracklist