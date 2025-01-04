Death Row Records Continue Its Comeback With "Death Row Revue"

Better than you'd think.

Death Row Records is having a moment. Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, the two artists who kicked off the label's golden age, just released their reunion album, Missionary. Fans and critics generally agree that Snoop and Dre still have the magic touch. This magic touch carries over to Death Row Revue. Snoop Dogg oversaw this compilation album, which proves that the classic Death Row sound is still vital as ever thanks to some clean production and standout cuts.

Snoop Dogg only appears on one song, but it's one of the best here. "Unbelievable" is an impressive fusion of 90s G-Funk with an impassioned vocal performance by King George. Snoop, meanwhile, drops in for a clean guest verse. Other standouts on Death Row Revue include the Danny Boy showstopper of a ballad, "Special Kind of Fool," and Jenn Em's "I'm Ready." The former is one of the singer's best tunes to date, and the latter is a bouncy R&B tune reminiscent of the 1980s. Snoop Dogg narrates the segments between each song, giving the album a sense of vision and cohesion. Nothing earth-shattering on here, but if you love West Coast music, you'll love Death Row Revue.

Death Row Delivers The Goods On This Compilation Album

