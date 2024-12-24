Outlawz MC Says Snoop Dogg Told "Wild Version" Of Infamous Nas & Tupac Confrontation

Young Noble retells the actual story at Bryant Park back in 1996.

Back in the 1990s, Nas and Tupac were constantly pitted against each other. The beef was there, and the tensions were quite high between them. Their massive confrontation/meetup at Bryant Park is one of the biggest chapters in their history. However, it manages to have tons of versions. Outlawz rapper Young Noble claims to have the most accurate retelling of it. In the process of giving the truth, he made sure to correct Snoop Dogg's from years ago. Noble has taken issue with all of the "wild" recounts, with the Snoop's being high up on his list. According to HipHopDX, he's got a ton of respect for the icon. With that in mind, it was done in a respectful manner.

In speaking with The Art Of Dialogue Noble said, "The truth is Nas walked up – it was about seven of them, it was about 30, 40 of us. He didn’t skip a beat... didn’t tuck his head... walked up. He wanted to talk to Pac. The truth is it was as gangsta as it get. He walked up and they had a conversation. Pac all sweating, Nas was cool." In the end, nothing too violent happened, as Noble says Tupac and Nas had much respect for each other.

Young Noble Has Nothing But Love For Snoop Dogg Though

Then, after telling his side, Noble got into Snoop Dogg's rendition. "When Kendrick […] was saying to Snoop, ‘I hope it was the edibles’ – I hope it was the edibles when he said this one. Because he had a wild version of the story like Nas had Pac surrounded and all that. But to Snoop defense, he didn’t come with Pac to this park," he began.