Outlawz Member Young Noble Disses Nas In New Song "EuthaNASia"

The war still rages on.

Tupac and Nas did not get along. Despite, or perhaps because of the fact that they were two of the most respected rappers of their generation, they clashed. Tupac bombed on Nas with the posthumous single "Against All Odds," and Nas allegedly dissed 'Pac on "The Message." Unsurprisingly, Tupac's group, the Outlawz, took his side in the feud. They declared war on Nas and the rest of the West Coast. And based on the latest release by Outlawz rapper Young Noble, the war isn't over.

Young Noble released a diss against Nas on Thursday, January 2. Titled "EuthaNASia," the diss sees the Outlawz veteran absolutely tear into Nas as though it's still 1996. The lyrics aren't quite on par with what Nasir has been putting out as of late. But that's an unreasonably high bar. Young Noble spends a lengthy seven minutes digging into Nas' past and rumors that he's heard from peers like N.O.R.E. The beat goes pretty hard, even if it does eventually wear out its welcome. A solid diss, and one that should come as no surprise given Young Noble's recent comments about Nas.

Young Noble Bombs On Nas For Seven Minutes

The Outlawz rapper recently called out Snoop Dogg for "misremembering" an incident involving Tupac and Nas. He claimed that Snoop misrepresented the interaction the two rappers had at Bryant Park in the 1990s. "He had a wild version of the story like Nas had 'Pac surrounded and all that," Young Noble stated to the Art of Dialogue. "I’m thinking maybe Snoop don’t realize all these n**gas is actually with Tupac.... Not with Nas." The rapper showed nothing but love for Snoop Dogg, given the latter's bond with Tupac, but he did jokingly reference Kendrick Lamar's recent call out of Snoop Dogg on the song "wacced out murals."