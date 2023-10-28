JiDion Announces He’s Quitting His Prank Channel To Start One Focused On Religion

Veteran YouTube prankster JiDion has announced that he is shutting down the "JiDion" channel. In its place, he will start "GiDion", a religion-based channel on which JiDion will explore his Christianity. "What are you going to be doing with the channel? And, the answer is nothing. This is going to be my last channel [sic] on JiDion man. Like, I truly feel like there's nothing else for me to do except do the will of God and point people in the right direction. To follow Jesus and get people to pick up their Bibles, and read about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. " I just want to dive all the way into the deep end of the pool and truly give my all into serving Jesus Christ and to helping you guys find him the best way I possibly can," the YouTuber said in his farewell video.

Meanwhile, the "About Me" section of his "GiDion" channel reads "Welcome to GiDeon, I believe EVERYTHING the Bible says and my mission is to get people to turn back to The Most High God and truly follow Jesus. I pray one of the videos touches your heart and leads you to God!!!". However, his followers remain unconvinced as to whether this is sincere or whether JiDion is just playing a really long prank.

JiDion is known for his prank videos. He was recently banned by the WNBA after he did a "sleeping at a WNBA game" video. However, some of his content in recent months has much more serious. Last month, JiDion allegedly caught notorious internet predator EDP445 in another Chris Hansen-esque sting. Furthermore, for those unfamiliar, EDP445, a moderately-sized Philadelphia Eagles creator, was caught in a sting a few years ago after exchanging sexual text messages with who he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

While the original EDP445 scandal ended with the YouTuber getting away scot-free due to the case being mishandled, it doesn't appear that he learned his lesson. In a brief snippet for a video that remains unreleased, JiDion is seen wearing a cupcake costume and confronting EDP. It appears that they managed to catch him exchanging more messages with fictional underage ploys.

