Compton-based rap star Roddy Ricch has been having the time of his life while joining Post Malone on the twelve carat Tour that’s been hitting up cities across North America over the past few months. Unfortunately, things took an unexpected turn ahead of Sunday (November 6) night’s show in Vancouver, Canada.

“The Box” hitmaker was expected to open for his New York-born friend at Rogers Arena, but it seems that the country’s government immigration authorities turned him away at the border.

Roddy Ricch performs onstage during Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT Event on May 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

When explaining the situation to his fans, the 24-year-old shared a blank screen on his Instagram Story, over which he wrote, “The Federal Border Patrol did not allow me into Vancouver, BC. I apologize to my fans.”

The incident was bothersome enough for RR and his crew that he went on to declare he likely won’t be heading back up north anytime soon.

“I don’t believe I’ll be revisiting Canada anytime soon because they’ve harassed me every time I’ve come and Imma be completely honest, I’m tired of the harassment,” the recording artist concluded.

@roddyricch/Instagram Story

Though it remains unclear exactly what caused the riff between the CBA and Roddy, we do know this isn’t his first troubling run-in with the law this year.

Back in June, the Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial artist was arrested for weapon possession ahead of his Governors Ball festival performance in New York City. Shortly after, the Queens District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case against the California native and his crew.

In the days following, he went on to blast the NYPD during his performance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

In other news, near the end of October, Roddy Ricch unveiled the quickly approaching release date for his Feed Tha Streets 3 project. Read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

