Hollywood Bowl
- MusicLizzo Brings Her Flute Out For On-Stage Appearance With IncubusThe alt-rockers had Lizzo on stage to show off her flute skills.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Attacker Hit With Prison SentenceIsaiah Lee will serve time for attacking the comedian at one of his shows in May.By Isaac Fontes
- TVDrink Champs Postponed Dave Chappelle Episode Due To Hollywood Bowl AttackDJ EFN explains how the Hollywood Bowl attack on Dave Chappelle postponed the long-awaited "Drink Champs" episode. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureIsaiah Lee Pleads Not Guilty After Dave Chappelle Attack, Bail Set At $30KChappelle revealed that he spoke with Lee after the attack on Tuesday night to ask what the young man's motive was.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee Released A Song About Comedian Back In 2020On "Dave Chappell," Lee raps, "Walkin’ straight into da Bowl," seemingly referencing the Hollywood Bowl where the attack went down.By Erika Marie
- TVDave Chappelle Says He Loves Being Canceled After Receiving Standing Ovation In L.A.During a screening of his untitled documentary on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle addresses the elephant in the room.By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsUsher's New Mystery Woman Revealed As Epic Records A&R HeadUsher's got a real one. By Chantilly Post
- MusicUsher Sparks Dating Rumours With Mystery Boo After Hollywood Bowl KissUsher's found himself a "Good Kisser."By Chantilly Post
- MusicLauryn Hill & H.E.R. Will Light Up Hollywood Bowl Stage In Special PerformanceThe one-night event will go down in October.By Erika Marie
- MusicDave Chappelle Joining Lauryn Hill's Anniversary TourThe comedian will appear during the tour's newly added Los Angeles show on September 18th.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Attends Rumored Boyfriend Nas' Concert With Lauryn HillNicki Minaj comes through for Nas.By Matt F
- NewsWatch Footage From Kanye West's "808s & Heartbreak" Show Night 2See footage from night 2 of Kanye's "808s & Heartbreak" show at the Hollywood Bowl. By Angus Walker
- NewsKanye West Brings Out Jeezy & Kid Cudi For "808s & Heartbreak" Show, Experiences Technical DifficultiesKanye West brought out Kid Cudi, Jeezy & Mr. Hudson for "808s & Heartbreak" show in L.A., but the performance was met with technical difficulties. By Angus Walker