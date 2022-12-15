We all remember the video from earlier this year of Dave Chappelle being attacked while on stage. Seven months later, the man responsible for the attack, Isaiah Lee is receiving jail time for the offense.

Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

The incident occurred during the comedian’s appearance at the Hollywood Bowl in May. Video footage taken by other members of the audience shows the attack taking place. Seemingly out of nowhere, Lee leaps from the front row of the crowd to jump up on the stage.

Dave Chappelle was attacked tonight on stage by a man who tackled him while performing at the Hollywood Bowl.



Police say a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife was taken into custody.



Dave Chappelle jokes about the attack afterwards#DaveChappelle pic.twitter.com/nbivqChQIH — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) May 4, 2022

He subsequently bum-rushes Chappelle and tackles him. The comedian’s security and entourage were quick in their response, not allowing for the attacker to get very far.

Upon collecting himself, the 49-year-old proceeded to joke about the situation. “Thank God he was clumsy. He’s back there getting stomped,” he exclaimed while catching his breath.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after tackling comedian Dave Chappelle while on stage during a performance on Tuesday night.



The suspect was carrying a replica handgun with a knife blade, police said https://t.co/RSlXeAIw65 pic.twitter.com/Z86Sim99eO — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) May 4, 2022

According to a report from Deadline, Lee has now pleaded no contest to the charge of assault with a deadly weapon. As a result, he receives 270 days in jail.

Although the attacker had a replica handgun containing a hidden knife at the time of the assault, Chappelle suffered no injuries.

Later reports indicated that Lee had actually made a rap song about the comedian in 2020, in which he makes reference to the future attack. “Walkin’ straight into da Bowl,” he raps.

Here’s the entire song titled #DaveChappelle from rapper #NonameTrapper aka Isaiah Lee the 23 yearold man who was beat down after rushing Dave Chapelle on stage tackling him on some #WillSMith 💩 pic.twitter.com/LCzZxxtcfu — #SevenTheRev (@SEVENtheOUTLAW) May 4, 2022

This news arrives on the heels of Chappelle recently receiving backlash for another one of his shows. Just a few days ago, he brought out his friend Elon Musk to join him on stage in San Fransisco.

The new owner of Twitter was immediately met with boos. In his since-deleted response to the situation, the SpaceX CEO wrote, “Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter).”

Of course, Musk has been under a lot of fire ever since the handling of his acquisition of Twitter in October.

After promptly firing major employees, he has gone on to roll out a paid verification feature, in which anyone can obtain a blue check – so long as they pay $7.99/month.

He also re-launched the Twitter Blue service, charging iPhone users more than other subscribers to access the “subscriber-only features.”

