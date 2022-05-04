Isaiah Lee
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Comedy Show Interrupted By Fight In AudienceChappelle was performing Down Under when fans got a little out of control in the audience.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Attacker Hit With Prison SentenceIsaiah Lee will serve time for attacking the comedian at one of his shows in May.By Isaac Fontes
- GossipDave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee's Roommate Testifies About Stabbing: ReportDijon Washington testified that the knife wielded in the Chappelle assault was the same Lee used to stab him in Dec. 2021.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle's Attacker Explains Reasoning For Rushing Legendary ComedianDave Chappelle's attacker spoke about being homeless and bisexual when asked why he came at the legendary comic.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee Faces Attempted Murder Charge In Separate Case: ReportLee reportedly stabbed his roommate last December.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDave Chappelle Attacker To Remain In Jail After Judge Refuses To Lower BailA judge has refused to lower the bail fee for Dave Chappelle's attacker.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNetflix Won't Air Dave Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl Set Where He Was Attacked: ReportLast week, an armed Isaiah Lee stormed the stage and attacked the comedian but fans won't see it go down on the platform.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureIsaiah Lee Pleads Not Guilty After Dave Chappelle Attack, Bail Set At $30KChappelle revealed that he spoke with Lee after the attack on Tuesday night to ask what the young man's motive was.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsKevin Hart Explains Why Dave Chappelle's Attacker Needed To Be Beat UpKevin Hart chimes in on Dave Chappelle's attacker getting beat up by security. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Reveals He Spoke With Attacker Isaiah Lee, Dubs Him "Homeless Guy With Leaves In His Hair"Dave's attacker claimed that his stunt was an attempt to get attention for his grandmother.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent Mentions DaBaby When Commenting On Dave Chappelle's AttackerAfter it was shared that Isaiah Lee managed to duck felony charges, Fif says DaBaby wouldn't have been let off so easily.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDave Chappelle's Attacker Won't Be Charged With Felony: ReportThe D.A.'s office declined to file felony charges against the man who attacked Dave Chappelle. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNew Audio From Dave Chappelle Surrounding The Attack Comes OutFollowing the attack at his Hollywood Bowl performance, Dave Chappelle showed his gratitude to his friends that stepped in to protect him. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicDave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee Released A Song About Comedian Back In 2020On "Dave Chappell," Lee raps, "Walkin’ straight into da Bowl," seemingly referencing the Hollywood Bowl where the attack went down.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent Mocks Dave Chappelle's Attacker After Sharing His Battered PhotoIsaiah Lee looks like he caught a massive beatdown after attempting to attack Chappelle onstage at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.By Erika Marie