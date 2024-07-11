Ice Spice & Central Cee Are Going Strong In Touchy-Feely New TikTok

BET Awards 2023 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ice Spice performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Ice Spice and Central Cee are the talk of the internet.

Ice Spice has a big month ahead. Overall, she is going to be dropping her debut album on July 26th. Y2K is one of the most anticipated releases of the entire year, and for good reason. However, fans are curious to see if it will end up living up to the hype. After a few hits in 2023, Spice's 2024 output hasn't been hitting the same, in the eyes of fans. That said, a few good songs on this project could certainly change how people look at her career.

In the midst of all of this, Ice Spice has found herself in the midst of some dating rumors. Over the last few days, the artist has been spotted out and about with Central Cee. The UK artist has name-dropped women artists in the past, and now he finds himself cozying up with Ice Spice. Last night, the two posted a TikTok together, and it is clear they are getting quite close. Below, you can see Central Cee spinning the New York rapper in a rolling chair while getting touchy-feely.

Ice Spice x Central Cee

Interestingly enough, some fans over on The Shade Room aren't so convinced of this new relationship. "This relationship is just as real as Rubi Rose & Druski’s 30-Day Trial Relationship," one person wrote. "It’s giving publicity. It’s giving engagement. It’s giving marketing team. Yall let these celebs play yall like a fiddle," said another. Overall, it's clear that fans are feeling skeptical. Although given the history of fake celebrity relationships, it is easy to understand why.

Let us know what you think about these two, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Ice Spice and Central Cee are really together? Or do you believe that this is a fake relationship for social media and promotion? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

