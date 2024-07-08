Ice Spice's Sweaty Gym Bench Has Some Fans In Complete And Utter Disbelief

TOPSHOT - US rapper Ice Spice poses with the Best New Artist award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Ice Spice knows how to rile up her fans.

Ice Spice is going to be dropping her new album Y2K on July 26th. Overall, this is a project that a lot of fans have been anticipating for quite some time, and for good reason. However, there is no telling whether or not the project will live up to expectations. In fact, the first few singles from the album have received mixed reactions. Regardless, her fans are excited for what is to come. Some massive features are supposedly on the way, and we have also heard some phenomenal teasers.

Recently, Ice Spice was in Europe where she received a whole lot of love. This love subsequently led to a photo dump on both Instagram and Twitter. Fans mostly got infatuated with the video of her walking on the beach in a pink bikini as a new song played in the background. However, there was one picture that was part of the photo dump which ultimately led to some truly wild reactions over on Twitter and social media as a whole.

Read More: Ice Spice & Central Cee Hit Up Hookah Lounge Together As Dating Rumors Mount

Ice Spice Takes To Twitter

Of course, we are talking about the gym photo in which Ice Spice showcases the sweat she left behind on the gym bench. The sweat is in the shape of her butt, and it has fans thirsting after her on social media. For some, this is a disgusting thing to thirst after. For others, however, this is the best way to get some visibility or virality on social media. If one thing is for certain, Ice Spice brings out the weirdos.

Fans React

Let us know what you think about all of these reactions, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that some of these fans are doing a bit too much right here? What are your expectations for Ice Spice and her upcoming debut project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ice Spice Struts Her Booty In A Tiny Pink Bikini While Previewing New Track

