Homeboy Sandman & Sonnyjim Are “Guilty” On New Single From Upcoming Joint Album

Homeboy Sandman and Sonnyjim drop what is likely the last single ahead of their joint album, “Soli Deo Gloria,” dropping next week.

Homeboy Sandman and Sonnyjim are dropping their new album, Soli Deo Gloria, on July 24. The duo have already dropped two tracks, “Not a Killer” and “Sound and Fury.” Now, they’re back with their third (and presumably final) single ahead of the new album. “Guilty” is the name of the track, and it’s on par with everything we’ve heard so far.

The Queens rapper delivers his typically dense (and simultaneously not overbearing) bars over a spacey (and oddly nostalgic) beat from Sonnyjim. It’s a great marriage of the two sounds, and works to great effect on this track, just as it has in other endeavors for the MC.

Lyrically, the track’s name gives a pretty strong idea of what the song is about. Homeboy Sandman raps about the inevitability of falling off, filling voids with superficial items, and the passage of time. He has a lot to say, as usual. There’s a bunch packed into these two verses, and will take a bit of paying attention to catch everything he talks about.

With the three singles we now have, Soli Deo Gloria will probably be something of a hidden gem among all the quality music coming out in 2025. The bars and production on display are of the highest level, and these two should both have more recognition among their peers. Homeboy Sandman is one of the most reliable rappers in the game. Based on what we’ve heard, there is no reason to think that will change anytime soon. Take a listen to “Guilty” for yourself below.

Homeboy Sandman - “Guilty”

Quotable Lyrics:

Everything is happening so fast
’Bout to break my neck watching trees while they go past
Time be really waiting for no man
Not too long ago, I was a nomad

