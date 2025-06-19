Homeboy Sandman & Sonnyjim Bask In The "Sound And Fury" On New Single

Homeboy Sandman and Sonnyjim will release their collaborative album "Soli Deo Gloria" on July 24 of this year.

The one thing you can expect from Homeboy Sandman on the mic is for him to surprise you. On his new single, the Sonnyjim-produced "Sound And Fury," he trades off his colorful creativity for a more languid first half before blossoming into his beloved cheeky wit and charismatic lyricism.

This is the first single from the two's upcoming collaborative album, Soli Deo Gloria ("Glory to God alone" in Latin). It drops on July 24, and you can find vinyl preorders here or on H.S.'s Bandcamp for a special OBI edition. If this new track is anything to go by, we're in for a soulful and meditative that champions his peace of mind.

That shows up in both the Death By Misadventure rapper/producer's instrumental and the "Infinite Pockets" spitter's lyrical performance. While light drums crash over submerged keys, Sandman's flow gets more animated and paced when brass and tighter percussion comes into play. Unsurprisingly, Sandman emphasizes his independence, commitment to keeping it real, distaste for hypocrisy, and of course, his otherworldly talent as a writer and rhymer.

If you're a big Homeboy Sandman fan, 2025 has been a real treat for you. Multiple EP drops with multiple collaborators, including Corn Hole Legend with yeyts. and Manners with Brand The Builder, have given us a lot to love. Hopefully Soli Deo Gloria is the full-length extension of that excellence, and with all the trophies on the cover, we can't imagine why it wouldn't be. Fortunately, there's never a bad time to get into Homeboy Sandman.

Homeboy Sandman & Sonnyjim – "Sound And Fury"

Quotable Lyrics
I do not bear an arm,
Most often times, when people scared, we do not share alarm,
I walk a mile with a smile in the dark,
I think it's 'cause it's nothing that could do me any harm

