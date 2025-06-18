Ghais Guevara Unveils "The Other 2/5th or: The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Trench Baby"

Ghais Guevara's brand of hip-hop is truly one of the wildest in the genre and that remains true on his latest mixtape.

Ghais Guevara, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania rapper, songwriter, and producer, captured our interest over a year ago. He truly is a diamond in the rough and we are so happy we have been able to help share his talents on the platform. If you like an artist that is committed to staying to their brand, he will be right up your alley.

Operating in all sorts of subgenres, Ghais Guevara is always going to keep you on your toes. He does that on his latest project too, The Other 2/5th or: The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Trench Baby. This is second project from the sprawling creative mind in 2025.

He helped ring in the New Year with his January 24 release Goyard Ibn Said. Hint: it may be high on our upcoming mid-year list of the top 25 albums so far.

Leading up to this release though, Ghais Guevara left off three previews. Those included quirky high-energy cuts like "C.I.A. Psyop," "Every Tour Date Is My Gatsby Party," and "Nina Narcissist."

Overall, the project is quite chaotic, but it was intended to be that way. Per Guevara on Instagram: "Love to everyone who contributed, dis is a bit of a cathartic release for me, some development that I feel proud to have made. Here’s to more accomplishments 🥂"

See what he's offering up with the links below.

Ghais Guevara The Other 2/5th or: The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Trench Baby

The Other 2/5th or: The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Trench Baby Tracklist:

  1. ...And Everything In It with Teller Bank$
  2. Joan
  3. FOMO
  4. C.I.A. Psyop
  5. Eazy-E Tu Mama Tambien
  6. Grifterlude
  7. Nina Narcissist with Cameron Winter
  8. WarriorRaverPoetFreestyle.wav
  9. Battle of Da Five Spot with Yoko McThuggin
  10. Every Tour Date Is My Gatsby Party
  11. Maenad
  12. Egosurfing, Soul Searching with FARO, Wahid

