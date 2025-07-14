Ghais Guevara Is Unstoppable On New Single "#FreeGoyard"

After dropping two of 2025's best hip-hop projects by any worthwhile metric, Ghais Guevara hasn't let his foot off the gas.

Once you grow weary from the boring binary of traditionalist and pop-ready hip-hop these days, you will realize how important artists like Ghais Guevara are. His uncompromising lyrical ability, versatile production skills, and compelling marriages of rap's current popular styles make him one of today's best MCs, and he's quick to remind you of it.

"#FreeGoyard" is his latest single, a reference to the character portrait on one of the best albums of 2025, Goyard Ibn Said. This banger contains similar portraits and rebuttals against the cowardly and compromised hip-hop artists and individuals in his environment. If you recognize this beat, it's because it's sampling G Herbo's "Gangway."

Speaking of the instrumental, it's the kind of rambunctious trap paired with ethereal or grand melodic elements that the "Nina Narcissist" MC often employs. But even his most rowdy tapes, like the recent The Other 2/5th or: The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Trench Baby, prove he is far more talented production-wise than any one track will tell you.

Meanwhile, lyrically, Ghais Guevara is as charismatic, upfront, and vividly descriptive as ever on "#FreeGoyard." In comparison to previous efforts, his contrasts between his success and his principles appear more explicitly on here. But they still retain the fire that hooked us in the first place.

With other 2025 cuts like "The Old Guard Is Dead" even getting love from the NFL somehow, we can't wait to see what the Philly rapper and producer does next. Being relentless means nothing if it isn't good, and he hasn't missed yet.

Ghais Guevara – "#FreeGoyard"

Quotable Lyrics
Turnt, Black, erudite,
451 my Fahrenheit,
F**k the IDF, f**k this government,
And f**k ICE

