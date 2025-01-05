Ghais Guevara Aims For Innovation With "The Old Guard Is Dead"

Ghais Guevara has shared a new single, "The Old Guard Is Dead," from his forthcoming album, Goyard Ibn Said. The track sees Guevara switching up his voice at multiple points while rapping about falling for the enticement of wealth as he becomes more successful. "Ma, look, I done captured a storm / Warnin' me all 'bout the threats of allure / Now fast forward, my threads is Dior / I take a hit and I pass hеr the torch," he raps in the opening verse. As for the creative direction of the song, he said, as caught by Clash: “Restriction always breeds innovation and this song is an example of that. The lack of sample options at my disposal forced me to work with unfamiliar songs, sounds and flows. The result is me and my navy storming the pier, the citizens look in fear because they know we won’t be leaving.”