Ghais Guevara Aims For Innovation With "The Old Guard Is Dead"

Ghais Guevara has shared a new single, "The Old Guard Is Dead," from his forthcoming album, Goyard Ibn Said. The track sees Guevara switching up his voice at multiple points while rapping about falling for the enticement of wealth as he becomes more successful. "Ma, look, I done captured a storm / Warnin' me all 'bout the threats of allure / Now fast forward, my threads is Dior / I take a hit and I pass hеr the torch," he raps in the opening verse. As for the creative direction of the song, he said, as caught by Clash: “Restriction always breeds innovation and this song is an example of that. The lack of sample options at my disposal forced me to work with unfamiliar songs, sounds and flows. The result is me and my navy storming the pier, the citizens look in fear because they know we won’t be leaving.”
Fans are loving the new sound. "GHAIS GUEVARA WITH A DEEP VOICE IS INSANE WTH," one user in the YouTube comments section wrote. Another added: "that voice switch-up was [fire emojis] not ready for an AOTY contender to drop in January." Guevara will be dropping Goyard Ibn Said on January 24th. Check out the latest single from the album below.
Read More: Young Miko, Ayooli, untiljapan, Cool Company, & Ghais Guevara: Five Artists You Need To Check Out Right Now
Ghais Guevara Drops "The Old Guard Is Dead"
Quotable Lyrics:
Tryna hit Houston and find me a Whitney
She tryna go Hollywood, wannabe Brittany
If it ain't a dollar, I don't see the vision
My n****s push up and then drop them a 50
Dodgin' my text when I drop in ya city
Colludin' with n****s that's tryin to get me
I brought 'em to water, they just couldn't get it
I done became everything that you didn't
[Via]