Jay Worthy & MadeinTYO Preview Their Upcoming EP With "Master Delux"

Jay Worthy and MadeinTYO have a joint effort on the way soon and they are kicking things off with "Master Delux". This is the lead single from an upcoming EP that you wouldn't know about if not for some slightly deeper digging. The underground California MC announced that "Master Delux" was out yesterday on his Instagram, and in the comments was the Hawaiian-born multi-hyphenate spilling some tea. "I’m ready for this EP, thanks for letting me rap & make the beats 🙏🏾😤✔️". If you haven't been keeping up with MadeinTYO as of late, you may want to. If his "Uber Everywhere" era was something that you weren't rocking with because it was too mainstream, his recent material might be for you .

He's been on quite the torrent stretch in terms of producing some jazzier and drum-less beats for some of the underground's best. For example, just over a month ago, MadeinTYO connected with New York's Ransom for a mini three-track EP, SMOKE & MIRRORS. While obviously robust in terms of length, the minimalist instrumentals from MadeinTYO made room for some excellent performances from Ransom. Overall, we are saying that he can bring out some quality material from other artists. With Jay Worthy being on a solid run himself, it makes sense that these two are linking up. We don't have any other information in regard to when their collaborative EP will drop, nor the title, tracklist, and cover art. What we can pretty safely say though is that Jay and TYO will deliver tenfold together. The production on "Master Delux" is almost nonexistent. However, it's really beautiful and delicate on the ears. They also display chemistry on the mic, making for a complete listen.