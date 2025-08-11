MadeInTYO & Brother 24HRS Revist In "24HRS In Tokyo 2" For More Fun

MadeInTYO’s classic track, “Uber Everywhere,” was remixed by a host of rappers, including Travis Scott and Tory Lanez.

Brothers MadeInTYO and 24HRS take us back to Tokyo for more in the sequel joint project, titled 24HRS In Tokyo 2. Like the original, the sequel displays the brothers' magnetic chemistry, creativity storytelling and so much more.

Set to the summertime attention, the latest collaboration explores Tokyo with deeper meanings and slicker raps. In 18 tracks, the brothers' creativity shine bright on solo tracks, posse cuts, and joint songs. 24HRS's exploration continues to sooth the fans with smooth vocals over explicit music, while MadeInTYO continues to razzle dazzle fans with his signature sound.

The sequel is the perfect origin point for any fan looking to get reaccquainted with the two musicians. The original project was released in 2017. MadeInTYO would go on to win breakout opportunities such as the XXL Freshmen cover.

At just four tracks, 24Hrs In Tokyo proves that brevity can be powerful—an early defining moment for two brothers building an empire together, bridging Tokyo’s glow with Atlanta’s beat-driven streets. It draws on the fraternal bond between the two—shared experiences, mutual support, and growing up rooted in parallel ambitions.

Studio sessions for the EP were a family affair, fueled by the duo’s innate chemistry. Both siblings brought their signature sound—MadeinTYO with his melodic flow and 24HRS with his beatmaking sensibilities.

24HRS In Tokyo is a mere taste of what the future has in store for the brothers and the next phase of their career.

24HRS in Tokyo 2 - MadeInTYO & 24HRS

Official Tracklist 

  1. How U Coming
  2. Plug&B Ft. PNB Rock
  3. The Biggest
  4. BRother Name
  5. NAWFside Shawty
  6. Hell Yea (Ride With A Bag)
  7. Long Time Coming
  8. Miami W Ya Dog
  9. Still Humble
  10. Portraits
  11. Mental Health
  12. Energy
  13. Run 2 You
  14. Rap With A God
  15. No Love
  16. Do Your Dance
  17. Some N***s
  18. 24TYOSwisha

