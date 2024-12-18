MadeinTYO Gets Smooth And Soulful On New EP "YOKOSUKA BOY"

Another excellent batch of songs.

MadeinTYO quietly had the busiest year of 2024. Rappers like Future and Kendrick Lamar may have made more noise, but MadeinTYO dropped three full length projects and an EP. That's some serious work ethic. YOKOSUKA BOY is the latest release from this bunch, and its the shortest by design. The brief length does not reflect a lack of ideas, though. YOKOSUKA BOY EP is a contemplative batch of songs that sees MadeinTYO wax poetic about traveling the world and missing the ones you love.

"Fan mail" details the messages that MadeinTYO receives from fans. It also gives him an opportunity to take stock of his place in the rap game. The things he's managed to achieve, and the places where he's fallen short. It's a surprisingly frank song, and one made all the compelling by its understated deliver. The other songs on the EP follow this understated template. The beats on "fragment levis" and "thinking to myself" are wistful and sweet. They feel at once nostalgic and gnawingly self-aware. MadeinTYO's lyrics further these conflicting feelings. It's an emotionally dense and musically lush album. Fans are going to love it. Those unfamiliar with with MadeinTYO's music will also find plenty to like here if they decide to give it a chance.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

MadeinTYO Slows It Down On His Latest 2024 Release

YOKOSUKA BOY tracklist:

  1. fan mail
  2. fragmented levis
  3. smoke one to this
  4. yokosuka train skit
  5. thinkin' to myself
  6. last one

