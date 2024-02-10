MadeinTYO Slows Things Down On "TYO 808"

It feels like MadeinTYO was someone who was known for his idiosyncratic bangers. The multi-cultural rapper and singer really burst onto the scene with his viral hit "Uber Everywhere." It got so popular, that he recruited Travis Scott for an equally fire remix. But, it seems that MadeinTYO is looking to move over into another lane on the bustling musical freeway.

His 2023 record NEO TYO still had some more trappy-sounding instrumentals. But, the songs came across as more low-key than normal. Maybe he was trying to tell the fans something because TYO 808 is a full dive into more R&B/soul cuts. The Hawaii-born artist is bringing 18-tracks with features from singers such as BJ The Chicago Kid, Peyton, his older brother, 24HRs, among others.

Listen To TYO 808 By MadeinTYO

Even the album as a whole sounds quite different from his older material, MadeinTYO maintains his personality. The production choices accencuate the listening experience in a very good way. It is mellow, serene, and frankly beautiful at times. Casual fans of MadeinTYO may not like this change, but this is a great change of pace for him. If you need something to vibe and chill out to, this is the record for you.

TYO 808 Tracklist:

Nothing Better Than (TRUE) with BJ The Chicago Kid aintno Harajuku Where Are You Now Hold That With Your Heart Real One New Girl with NINETY6MILES Fastforward Loner with Peyton All Summer Trim Express with 24HRs Thug Club Stan Took On Faith with Kindelan, August Charles Kanagawa Trips I'd Be Lying with Paul Spring Not Ready with Paul Spring Save Yours with 24HRs

