Jay Worthy & MadeinTYO Get Wavy & Woozy On New Single "Nino": Stream

Jay Worthy and MadeinTYO have shared another taste of their upcoming EP, which they both rap on and which TYO produced. After the single "Master Delux," they returned with a gorgeous, luxurious, and focused new offering, "Nino." It's a short minute-and-a-half, but it packs in plenty of compelling lyricism and captivating instrumental moments. Most importantly, it really values quality over quantity, as the loop and sonic pallet here is so engrossing that it leaves you wanting more.
As far as the content, Jay Worthy and MadeinTYO mostly keep things street, boastful, and appreciative. It's certainly a fitting approach for this production, which is bolstered by woodwinds, chimes, strings, and some subtle hand percussion. It's a bit of a contrast to Jay's recent G-funk-centric Magic Hour, whereas the variety found in Made's TYO 808 hinted toward this approach along with many other styles. All of that's to say that there are plenty of amazing signs pointing to this EP's potential greatness, so we're very excited to spin it whenever it drops.
Elsewhere, if you're looking for more MadeinTYO production, we'd recommend you check out Ransom's SMOKE & MIRRORS EP. If you haven't heard his and Jay Worthy's "Nino" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check in out on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars as well as the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on the record. As always, check back in with HNHH for more killer hip-hop drops around the clock.
Read More: Jay Worthy, L.A.’s Funk Pusher: On Working With DāM Funk On "Magic Hour," Kendrick Lamar & Bringing Kai Cenat To Compton
Jay Worthy & MadeinTYO's "Nino": Stream
Quotable Lyrics
It's lit, album done with DJ Quik,
Shoutouts to Jason and Jayceon, it took a while for this,
The tables that I'm at acquire status in the streets where you never been,
That's why you can't comprehend all the s**t I did