Jay Worthy Announces His Debut Solo Album With Release Of "I Wish"

Worthy is starting his rollout with a bang.

It's got a vintage gloss to it with an 80s-sounding soul sample. It actually makes up the song's chorus and does so effectively. It would be nice to have Jay perform the entirety of the track. However, the stunning and powerful vocals from the sample are so good that we can't be too mad. Overall, Jay Worthy has excited for what ONCE UPON TIME can be. With a title like that, we might be getting a more personal listening experience. But time will tell at the end of the day. This project will follow up on a very busy 2024 for Jay. Last year, he shared four tapes. The Tonite Show Part 2 saw him link up with DJ.Fresh. Time After Time was an interesting collab with MadeinTYO. Then, you had massive undertakings in Magic Hour and Affiliated 2 with tons of features from all corners of rap.

Jay Worthy is one of the West Coast's most prolific voices and has been for nearly a decade. In fact, he has around 20 projects to his name on streaming platforms. However, out of all of them, he's never considered any an album. That all changes this week, as the Canadian-born MC has just announced his debut studio LP via social media. Alongside this thrilling announcement is the project's lead single, "I Wish." "I WISH" DROPS ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS THE FIRST LEAK OFF OF THE DEBUT SOLO ALBUM "ONCE UPON A TIME," Worthy wrote on Instagram. As of yet, a release date remains hidden, and that goes for any other details as well. But for now, let's discuss "I Wish." This is an extremely strong start for Jay Worthy as he gets braggadocious with lavish brags over a lush beat from Sean House.

