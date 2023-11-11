Jay Worthy Goes Off On “Christopher Walken” Featuring Jake One

Canadian rapper Jay Worthy has been a busy man in 2023. In these 11 months, he has dropped two full-length albums and tons of singles. In addition, he even landed on a few big-time records as well. The first tape he was a part of was actually a collaborative record that came out at the end of May. He and another underground legend, Roc Marciano went toe-to-toe on their tight 12-track tape, Nothing Bigger Than The Program. It would only take him another five months to release his second team album.

THE AM3RICAN DREAM threw another mic into the mix. West coast femcee, Kamaiyah, and one of the true producing pioneers, Harry Fraud, helped out Jay. That trio provided some lyrically heavy bangers such as one of the headlining singles, "9AM." Sticky flows and ear-grabbing production can be found all over Jay's last LP. Even with all of the success he has had, he wants to keep it going.

Read More: Rick Ross & Meek Mill “Go To Hell” On Today’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist: Stream

Listen To "Christopher Walken" By Jay Worthy And Jake One

Honestly, we are here for it, because this newest track is another hit. Unfortunately, "Christopher Walken" is a really short stay. It only lasts for a little under two minutes. However, the lyrics and beat will keep you coming back to replay it. While there is no official announcement yet, with Jay's work ethic, we will not be surprised if he and Jake One, the producer of the song, come out with a full tape soon.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Jay Worthy and Jake One, "Christopher Walken?" Is this their best collaboration to date? Is Jay one of the best lyricists in the game right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Jay Worthy and Jake One, as well as all of the best song drops.

Read More: Benzino Blasts Coi Leray & Angie Martinez For “Pushing A False Narrative” About Him