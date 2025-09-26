Jay Worthy is treating fans well today and in the next couple of weeks. The Compton native and other half of LNDN DRGS is giving his listeners the first half of his double album Once Upon A Time. The 30-song collection's first 15 tracks are littered with splashy collaborations too, so there's something for everyone.
From producers, singers, and rappers, Jay pulled out all of the stops for this latest record. DJ Quik, Ty Dolla $ign, The Alchemist, Harry Fraud, E-40, Wiz Khalfia, and Ab-Soul barely even make a dent in the who's who of collaborators.
Sonically, it's very much West Coast as expected, with every instrumental sounding unique. It's a colorful project from start to finish, while Jay sits at the center of it all. Kanye West, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and other mainstream stars get a lot of shine as curators.
By Jay Worthy deserves a lot of respect for his ability to bring such a large cast together and make sense of it all. Disc two of his debut album, Once Upon A Time, will land on streaming platforms October 10.
Jay Worthy Once Upon A Time
Once Upon A Time Tracklist:
- Act 1 The Beginning with Freeway Rick Ross
- 96 Big Body
- The Only One with Kamaiyah & Cardo Got Wings
- For The Homies (feat. DJ Quik)
- Rekkless
- Open Minded with Leven Kali
- FTJ (Remix) with E-40, Wiz Khalifa, Jim Jones & Harry Fraud
- Dark Tints with 03 Greedo & Conductor Williams
- Famous Players with Eyedress
- Tides with Aaradhna
- Bellagio with Conway the Machine
- Choosing Shoes with Boldy James
- 2P'z with Larry June
- True Story with Hit-Boy (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
- The Outcome with The Alchemist, Westside Gunn, Dave East & Ab-Soul