Jay Worthy Shares Disc One To "Once Upon A Time" With Plethora Of Features

BY Zachary Horvath 39 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jay-worthy jay-worthy
Jay Worthy is back after an active 2024 to drop "Once Upon A Time," a two-disc album that features 30 songs in total.

Jay Worthy is treating fans well today and in the next couple of weeks. The Compton native and other half of LNDN DRGS is giving his listeners the first half of his double album Once Upon A Time. The 30-song collection's first 15 tracks are littered with splashy collaborations too, so there's something for everyone.

From producers, singers, and rappers, Jay pulled out all of the stops for this latest record. DJ Quik, Ty Dolla $ign, The Alchemist, Harry Fraud, E-40, Wiz Khalfia, and Ab-Soul barely even make a dent in the who's who of collaborators.

Sonically, it's very much West Coast as expected, with every instrumental sounding unique. It's a colorful project from start to finish, while Jay sits at the center of it all. Kanye West, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and other mainstream stars get a lot of shine as curators.

By Jay Worthy deserves a lot of respect for his ability to bring such a large cast together and make sense of it all. Disc two of his debut album, Once Upon A Time, will land on streaming platforms October 10.

Read More: Air Jordan: 12 Most Expensive Pairs Sold At Auction

Jay Worthy Once Upon A Time

Once Upon A Time Tracklist:

  1. Act 1 The Beginning with Freeway Rick Ross
  2. 96 Big Body
  3. The Only One with Kamaiyah & Cardo Got Wings
  4. For The Homies (feat. DJ Quik)
  5. Rekkless
  6. Open Minded with Leven Kali
  7. FTJ (Remix) with E-40, Wiz Khalifa, Jim Jones & Harry Fraud
  8. Dark Tints with 03 Greedo & Conductor Williams
  9. Famous Players with Eyedress
  10. Tides with Aaradhna
  11. Bellagio with Conway the Machine
  12. Choosing Shoes with Boldy James
  13. 2P'z with Larry June
  14. True Story with Hit-Boy (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
  15. The Outcome with The Alchemist, Westside Gunn, Dave East & Ab-Soul

Read More: Ice Cube On “Man Up,” Kendrick Lamar & Why He Needs No A&R

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
News Drug Dealers Anonymous 575
News Big K.R.I.T. Talks "King Of The South" & Top 5 Rappers On Ebro In The Morning 281
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.2K
Comments 0