once upon a time
Mixtapes
Jay Worthy Shares Disc One To "Once Upon A Time" With Plethora Of Features
Jay Worthy is back after an active 2024 to drop "Once Upon A Time," a two-disc album that features 30 songs in total.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 26, 2025
