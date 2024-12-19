Wack 100 Reveals The Origin Story Behind His Beef With J Prince

Once upon a time...

During his most recent sit-down interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, Wack 100 finally explained the origin of his combative beef with J Prince. Apparently, Wack sought to protect an older woman who had exclusive Larry Hoover footage and rights to interview him in prison in 1998. He wanted to make a television series on Hoover using this footage and access, particularly around his transition to a more clean and advocacy-driven image. The executive also relayed that he was working with Kanye West a lot at the time, as this was around Ye's concert with Drake advocating for Hoover's freedom.

Furthermore, Wack 100 reached out to J Prince to collaborate on this footage's distribution as a lead-up to a Larry Hoover film. What caused a rift between the two, according to Wack, was how Wack felt that the Houston rap icon gave the woman a poor deal rather than making a fair, fruitful, and inclusive partnership. Then, the Los Angeles manager took this to social media, posting evidence clapping back at Prince's claim of no involvement, and now they are fully at odds with each other.

Wack 100 Explains J Prince Beef

However, Wack 100 did recognize the good things that J Prince has done for hip-hop, his community, and more, but still expressed his staunch support of this woman throughout this situation. These clashes between executives are nothing new within the game, but it seems like the advent of social media made them even more common and varied over the past fifteen years. Everyone's looking for a big slice of the pie, and everyone has loyalties that don't mesh well with business. Nowadays, it seems like a lot of their back-and-forth also involves some street developments, which hopefully don't escalate.

Not only that, but this feud between Wack 100 and J Prince also roped in their other affiliates, so there is plenty of room for things to get even more confrontational. Again, if they can keep that to social media statements and interview explanations, then that would be ideal. Otherwise, it would just be one more sticky situation that goes far beyond what was necessary.