Wack 100 & J Prince Appear To Be At Odds Again After The Record Founder's Shady IG Live

Wack 100 recently responded to the clip as well.

Tell us if you have heard this before... Wack 100 has an issue with someone/something. Well, that's true once again as the talent manager is seemingly back in a verbal war with record founder J Prince. Wait haven't we talked about this several times already? We have, yes, but the feud is back on it appears. According to AllHipHop, J Prince looks to be the culprit of starting this off beef with Wack 100 after posting an ambiguous video to his Instagram Live recently. He's walking in public and starts rambling about "social media gangsters" without namedropping anyone in particular. In the video, Prince is essentially flexing that he can walk around with no one but himself.

"Ain’t a body out here with me other than me you know what I mean. Because it’s love, respect and fear," he says. He then goes on about others putting on a "fake" representation of themselves online. "I don’t receive it, I don’t condone it, and I don’t even like the n****s that that support it. Because I over understand what’s going to come with that." This got under Wack's skin as he took the time to go off on Prince, claiming that he was targeting him with because one of the people tuning into that Live said it was about him.

Wack 100 Calls Out J Prince

Wack wrote back in heated fashion and saying that he's in Prince's head. "THIS BOZO @jprincerespect GOT MY NAME IN HIS MOUTH BUT BLOCKS ME FROM COMMENTING. EVERYBODY ELSE CAN COMMENT BUT HE TOOK THE TIME TO BLOCK #WACK[100] FROM COMMENTS AND SAID MY NAME SO MANY TIMES THE CHAT IS ASKING HIM WHY HES SCREAMING MY NAME. I HAVE REAL ESTATE IN HIS MIND. ASK HIM WHY @jprincejr HAS A SEAL FILE ASK EM TO ADDRESS THAT N DA HOOD." He also called him out for pretty much double crossing him, saying that him and Prince's recent interaction went well not too long ago. "WE BOTH KNOW YOU WERE NICE ASF WHEN I CAUGHT U 1 On 1," he added.