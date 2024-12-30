Adam22 Responds To Brutal Footage Of Wack 100 Look-Alike Getting Battered And Stripped Naked Outside Of No Jumper Office

French Montana Moroccan Nights Birthday Celebration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Adam22 of NoJumper attends French Montana Moroccan Nights Birthday Celebration on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for French Montana)
Adam is sending a fair warning.

Is there trouble with one of Adam22's most frequent guests, Wack 100? Well, it's sort of up to you to decide as there seems to be some confusion around the situation. That situation is a new video that's gone quite viral over the weekend and into today. Some apparent crews are seen in a studio parking lot, with some claiming that this all went down outside of Adam22's No Jumper building. It seems that these two planned to meet up here and settle some scores which are currently unknown right now. One person at the scene recorded the entire three-minute-long altercation. The footage is grainy and blurry, which is also adding some uncertainty to all of this.

The person wielding the camera eventually zooms in on three people further away having some sort of conversation. At around the 26 second mark one guy lays a massive punch on the guy he's speaking to and that's when all hell breaks loose. After falling to the ground, the assailant continues to whale on him. That sort of sparks the other members of this crew to gang up on another gentlemen who eventually gets knocked out cold.

Adam22 Speaks Out

This is where things get muddy as this person sort of looks like Wack 100 due to his build and him being bald. To back track a bit, you can hear someone saying, "don't do that." That person sounds like the hip-hop manager, so there's a chance he was not one of the dudes getting pummeled. Additionally, there are some viewers claiming that Wack was the bystander to the first fight that we mentioned. Regardless, it's a brutal video of whoever the two men were.

Making things worse is that the man who was unconscious was eventually stripped completely naked and assumedly robbed. Due to the video showing that we didn't embed it. But you can see it with the second "[Via]" link below. Fast forward to today and Adam22 is now responding to the incident. Overall, he's not too happy that this took place outside of his office. He addressed it with a response video and issued a fair warning to everyone. "Anybody who brings any type of violence to my office, to the building... you are immediately X'd out you are not allowed on the property. There's a lot of people I like that this applies to, if you do any of that bulls***, it's over."

[Via] [Via]

