Adam22 Responds To Brutal Footage Of Wack 100 Look-Alike Getting Battered And Stripped Naked Outside Of No Jumper Office

Adam is sending a fair warning.

Is there trouble with one of Adam22's most frequent guests, Wack 100? Well, it's sort of up to you to decide as there seems to be some confusion around the situation. That situation is a new video that's gone quite viral over the weekend and into today. Some apparent crews are seen in a studio parking lot, with some claiming that this all went down outside of Adam22's No Jumper building. It seems that these two planned to meet up here and settle some scores which are currently unknown right now. One person at the scene recorded the entire three-minute-long altercation. The footage is grainy and blurry, which is also adding some uncertainty to all of this.

The person wielding the camera eventually zooms in on three people further away having some sort of conversation. At around the 26 second mark one guy lays a massive punch on the guy he's speaking to and that's when all hell breaks loose. After falling to the ground, the assailant continues to whale on him. That sort of sparks the other members of this crew to gang up on another gentlemen who eventually gets knocked out cold.

Read More: Playboi Carti Fans Peddle Dubious Conspiracy Theory About Him Using AI Vocals On New Songs With The Weeknd

Adam22 Speaks Out

This is where things get muddy as this person sort of looks like Wack 100 due to his build and him being bald. To back track a bit, you can hear someone saying, "don't do that." That person sounds like the hip-hop manager, so there's a chance he was not one of the dudes getting pummeled. Additionally, there are some viewers claiming that Wack was the bystander to the first fight that we mentioned. Regardless, it's a brutal video of whoever the two men were.