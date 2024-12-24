Rob Markman Clowns Adam22 Over Ridiculous Jay-Z And Kendrick Lamar Hot Take

Alexander Cole
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Adam22 (L) and Drake speak during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Rob Markman was not impressed.

Rob Markman is one of the most respected voices in the culture when it comes to hip-hop commentary. Overall, he has always approached topics in a level-headed way, and fans have always resonated with what he has to say. The opposite can be said of Adam22. The two could not be more different in their approaches. Sometimes, Adam approaches the genre with the kind of irreverence that typically gets called out by hip-hop's elder statesmen.

Throughout the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, Adam22 has been particularly wrong on more than a few occasions. Sometimes, his takes are so a-historical, that they force the hands of those who otherwise wouldn't even amplify his talking points. This is exactly what happened recently as Adam claimed that Jay-Z and Kendrick are known for collaborating with artists who are less lyrical than they are. As a result, they are looked at as superior artists. Markman saw this take and knew he had to correct it immediately.

Rob Markman Calls Out Adam22

"He rapped with BIG on his first album. Had joints with DMX, Scarface, LOX, Eminem for Christ’s Sake," Markman explained. "I normally don’t amplify these things, but what the fuck are we really talking about here?" Overall, this is probably the best reaction possible to one of these takes. At the end of the day, to question Jay-Z and Kendrick's lyrical ability after all of these years is just completely out of line. But, Adam22 is someone who understands the game, and he has mostly been on Drake's side throughout the feud.

Moving forward, the conversations and discourse surrounding Kendrick Lamar and his peers is only going to get more and more tedious. It is unfortunate but that is just how it is when you enter GOAT debates. Just look at everything that involves Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Those conversation are extremely nauseating, but we keep having them. Why? Who even knows at this point.

