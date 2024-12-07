Adam22 Defends Andrew Schulz Amid Backlash For Kendrick Lamar Rape Joke

Adam22 is fed up with the "fake outrage."

Late last month, Kendrick Lamar unveiled his new album GNX without warning, leaving social media users in shambles. Immediately, listeners got to work picking apart his bars and were quick to notice one aimed at an unnamed white comedian. “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law," he raps on "wacced out murals." The line led to speculation that he was referring to Andrew Schulz, who had recently come under fire for perpetuating negative stereotypes about Black women.

Schulz quickly issued a response on his Flagrant podcast, accusing Kendrick of being a hypocrite and calling him out for working with alleged abusers in the past. He even went on a disturbing rant about being able to rape the Compton rapper. Unsurprisingly, this earned big reactions online. While some are slamming Schulz for going too far, others are coming to his defense. This includes Adam22, who took to X last night to share his take on the debacle. According to him, Schulz did nothing wrong.

Adam22 Tells Fans To Stop Complaining About Jokes Amid Andrew Schulz Controversy

"Andrew Schulz is objectively hilarious and all the hip hop fans who are complaining about some jokes should go jump off a bridge," he wrote. "It’s 2024 and the whole 'get offended by everything and constantly complain about it on twitter' thing is over. You listen to rap, inarguably the edgiest, most offensive form of popular music. Spare us the fake outrage to try and get people you don’t like out the paint."

Adam22 may believe Schulz is in the clear here, but the same can't be said for Meek Mill. The rapper took to X to put the comedian on blast earlier this week. "White man saying they’ll rape black men openly is extreme … and then say it’s just a joke .., black manhood not a joke! I seen the same guys saying I was gay on his stand up! My white friends like it’s a joke! We don’t joke like that in the black community at all!!" he wrote.