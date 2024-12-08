DJ Akademiks Claims Kendrick Lamar's Team Confirmed Andrew Schulz Diss

Is Ak for real or is he trying to fan the flames of discord?

One of the most ironic parts of this whole Andrew Schulz drama with Kendrick Lamar is that K.Dot never even name-dropped anyone on GNX's "wacced out murals." Instead, he just called out white comedians talking about Black women, and most people assumed Schulz in place of a whole host of other applicable celebrities. But maybe Kendrick really did mean to target the New York stand-up comic, as DJ Akademiks has now claimed via Twitter that K.Dot's team allegedly confirmed to him that this line was aimed at Schulz. Given how anti-TDE the commentator is, many fans took this with a barrel of salt.

At the end of the day, it seems like this situation with Andrew Schulz and Kendrick Lamar went way out of proportion in the discourse. HipHopDX's The Bigger Picture podcast – with Elliott Wilson, DJ Hed, and Jeremy Hecht – recently posited some more simple breakdowns of the debacle. They posited that this is all fair game if the people involved just stand on it, and that Schulz just missed the mark with a sexual assault joke.

DJ Akademiks Allegedly Confirms Kendrick Lamar's Andrew Schulz Diss

But as far as really going in on the criticism, this is one of the more nuanced takes on the Andrew Schulz and Kendrick Lamar controversy. Throughout this whole process, the former launched multiple responses and clap-backs to the scenario, most of which emerged as just jest. He directly replied to folks like Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and even Meek Mill when they issued condemnations of his jokes. People need to keep that content storm rolling even when it's to their detriment, although we doubt that the 41-year-old will really take much of a hit as a result.

Meanwhile, Andrew Schulz and Kendrick Lamar aside, DJ Akademiks has some other wild theories and claims about big headlines these days. He alleged that Stefon Diggs is out here stealing rappers' girls after folks spotted him with Yung Miami earlier this week. It's a pretty bizarre hill to die on, but it's not the first time the streamer addressed the issue. Odd stories like these might make people turn the other cheek when he comes through with these kinds of claims, but he could've really spoken to Kendrick's team about this.