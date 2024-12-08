Elliott Wilson & DJ Hed Discuss Andrew Schulz's Controversial Kendrick Lamar Jokes

"The Bigger Picture" podcast had more nuanced takes than most.

It seems wild that we're still talking about Andrew Schulz and his controversial jokes about Kendrick Lamar, but such is the nature of Internet discourse. We wonder if the comedian is still calling out "K Bots" now, since pretty much everyone in hip-hop media has chimed into this debacle. Today, the docket has The Bigger Picture podcast from HipHopDX, during which Elliott Wilson, DJ Hed, and Jeremy Hecht discussed these comments. For those unaware, it all stemmed from Schulz's reaction to what he and many others perceived as a diss on GNX's opener, "wacced out murals." Fortunately, this take is much more reasonable than others online.

All three commentators had particular points that they wanted to emphasize, and they all gave Andrew Schulz grace and credit along with some criticisms. DJ Hed posited that the comedian is probably smart enough to have reacted in a more nuanced way, but respects his position if he stands on it and is willing to deal with the fallout from it without engaging in a victim complex. Jeremy Hecht said that Schulz just missed the mark with the sexual assault joke, but that doesn't change how much they enjoy his content. Elliott Wilson summed it up pretty well: "I hate bad jokes."

The Bigger Picture On Andrew Schulz & Kendrick Lamar

As such, The Bigger Picture has their issues with how Andrew Schulz carried himself, but they don't seem as vitriolic or inconsiderate as other takedowns. At the end of the day, Kendrick Lamar is probably watching this all unfold with a smile on his face, as he could've been talking about any other white comedian on "wacced out murals." But hit dogs holler – understandably so, we might add. Not just for engagement and attention, but because that's just what comedians do.

Maybe Andrew Schulz will settle down on his clap-backs to critics of his Kendrick Lamar comments, or he'll ride this out for longer. At this point, it's clear that the discourse also polarized in a pretty intense way that makes takes like The Bigger Picture's land on dismissive ears on both sides. But it's actually a grounded assessment of the situation in our view.