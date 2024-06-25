Charleston White & Tia Kemp Go To War As Blocks And Account Restrictions Run Amok

Charleston White and Tia Kemp don't like each other very much.

Charleston White is known for making some outlandish comments on the internet. Moreover, the same can be said of Tia Kemp. Overall, these two occupy similar spaces on the internet. They are known for speaking on topics within hip-hop and life in general. However, they are also known for angering those they talk about. They never shy away from any sort of controversy, and now, the two are completely at odds with one another.

As it turns out, the beef all started when White took to his page to discuss how Kemp talks about the father of her child, Rick Ross. White made the point that Kemp chose the father of her child. Additionally, he believes that talking ill of your baby daddy is an extension of a diss on your child as they are blood-related. Kemp didn't seem to appreciate any of this, as she cursed White out during an IG video from her own car. In fact, she noted that she plans on gathering Charleston in a new YouTube video.

Charleston White May Have Met His Match

White responded to all of this by claiming that Kemp blocked him and got his account restricted. Furthermore, White made the revelation that he had been invited to Kemp's podcast with Karlissa Saffold and Tokyo Toni, called "Aunt Tea." However, he ultimately declined for reasons that we would rather not repeat. Instead, it's probably best that you just watch the video and draw your own conclusions. Having said that, these two do not like each other, and we doubt that will change anytime soon.

Let us know what you think of the beef between Charleston White and Tia Kemp, in the comments section down below. Whose side are you taking on this one right now? Do you believe that both were doing a bit too much here? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

