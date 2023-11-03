Charleston White Lied About Barbershop Pistol-Whipping: “The Truth Is Not The Truth Anymore”

Recently, Charleston White took to social media, claiming to have been the victim of a horrible attack at a barbershop. He told followers that he was asleep in the chair when somebody "hit [him] upside the head with a gun." In the video, White had a bandage on the right side of his face, riding in what appeared to be an ambulance.

For obvious reasons, the account sparked a lot of concern among fans, who pressed him for details about the suspect. In a strange turn of events, however, there actually is no suspect. White revealed today that he made the whole thing up, laughing at those who believed his fabricated claims.

Read More: Charleston White Accuses Sexyy Red Of Having An STD

Charleston White Laughs At Those Who Believed Him

"You internet n***as believe anything," he began, chuckling. "The truth is not the truth anymore because of the internet." White continued, describing how internet users believed his story without much real evidence. "No blood on my shirt, I got my chain on, and no video footage," he said. "All y'all got is evidence of me saying what I'm saying." He then laughed out loud again, mocking whoever he was able to fool. "The truth is what you can make motherf*ckers believe," he claimed.

Many commenters are now confused about why White was in an ambulance, and curious if he was actually injured and only lied about how it occurred. He appears to be unharmed and in good spirits, however. Others say that they knew his story was a lie the entire time, claiming that it sounded far-fetched from the very beginning. It's unclear why White decided to trick his followers, but it seems like it was just a strange attempt to teach internet users not to believe everything they hear. What do you think of Charleston White revealing that he lied about getting attacked at the barbershop? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Charleston White Accuses Money Man Of Lying About $40 Million Catalog Offer

[Via]