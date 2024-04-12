Kevin Durant Blasts Fat Joe For Claiming NBA Star "Almost Got Jumped" After Iconic Rucker Park Game

When you think of legendary moments in professional sports, let alone the NBA, what comes to mind? For many fans of the game, Kevin Durant's unreal performance at the hallowed Rucker Park near Harlem, New York is one of them. The story goes that he dropped 66 points, which led his team to an unforgettable 99-93 victory. It went down during the 2011 lockout season and it will forever go down as one of the most unstoppable games that a professional has ever put on. The reason it is making waves nearly 13 years later is due to a retelling of the story by New York rap legend Fat Joe.

The longtime New York Knicks fan was a guest on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's podcast, Roomates Show, according to HipHopDX. The current Knicks' stars let him have the floor and Fat Joe wound up revealing a never before heard part of that game. "Kevin Durant scored like 82 points in the third quarter. He don’t like me telling this story. They chased him out the Rucker, like they wanted to beat him up. He whipped their a** so bad that they wanted to literally beat him up out there," Joe said.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Issues Warning About Rap Beef: "The Truth Hurts"

Kevin Durant Tells Fat Joe To Check His "Facts"

However, KD almost immediately called out his supposed bluff on X, replying to the clip, "Another podcast lie. It was nothing but respect and love out there that night, didn’t feel unsafe for one second." Joe stood his ground though, hilariously taunting him back, "I was there he knows I’m not lying 62 points in 3 quarters why was the game stopped it’s all love all i did was big him up ‘GREATEST STORY TELLER IN THE GAME.'" Whoever's side you believe, we are just happy this moment exists in basketball lore.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Durant saying Fat Joe lied about the fight at Rucker Park? Who do you believe more and why? Is this one of the greatest basketball moments in the history of the sport? NBA game or not, is this one of the best performances ever? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kevin Durant and Fat Joe. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of music and sports.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Drake Is Ducking Kendrick Lamar's Smoke For This Reason

[Via]