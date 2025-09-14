Kali Uchis is tired of people talking down on her life for no apparent reason. She's so done in fact that she's come out with a song that gives those critics a big middle finger. "Cry about it!" is the name and it features breakout R&B star Ravyn Lenae.
The Virginia-born singer, songwriter, and producer explains the meaning behind this single on her Instagram. "CRY ABOUT IT! I wrote this song to celebrate the fact that I’m gonna keep getting better/hotter/more abundant etc... Nobody can stop me MUAHAHAHAH," she begins.
"No but for real I hope everybody keeps living & striving for their best lives & anyone bothered can Go cry about it coz why r u bothered by a life that isn’t yours?" At the end of this post, Kali Uchis also drops a big surprise.
"Cry About It out now & Sincerely, P.S out the 26th!" This is going to be the deluxe version of her hit 2025 record Sincerely, her newest English pop and R&B LP.
On "Cry about it!" you are getting some doo-wop like production in tandem with melodic R&B. Lenae's whispery voice sounds excellent next to Kali's similarly soft delivery. Overall, we could see them flourishing during the 50s and 60s in all honesty.
As of yet, we don't have a final tracklist. Kali and and Ravyn did team up on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform this for the first time live on Thursday.
Read More: Offset "Kiari" Review
Kali Uchis & Ravyn Lenae "Cry about it!"
Quotable Lyrics:
Creeping under the surface, I know I make you nervous
Tell me what is the purpose if it's out of my control? (Out of my control)
Baby girl, take it easy, losing sleep over envy
Through you I can see clearly and I know why you're hurt
Read More: Earl Sweatshirt "Live Laugh Love" Review