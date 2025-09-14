Kali Uchis & Ravyn Lenae Team Up For Doo-Wop-Inspired Single "Cry about it!"

Kali Uchis is getting a deluxe version of her 2025 record "Sincerely," ready to go for later this month. The first look is "Cry about it!"

Kali Uchis is tired of people talking down on her life for no apparent reason. She's so done in fact that she's come out with a song that gives those critics a big middle finger. "Cry about it!" is the name and it features breakout R&B star Ravyn Lenae.

The Virginia-born singer, songwriter, and producer explains the meaning behind this single on her Instagram. "CRY ABOUT IT! I wrote this song to celebrate the fact that I’m gonna keep getting better/hotter/more abundant etc... Nobody can stop me MUAHAHAHAH," she begins.

"No but for real I hope everybody keeps living & striving for their best lives & anyone bothered can Go cry about it coz why r u bothered by a life that isn’t yours?" At the end of this post, Kali Uchis also drops a big surprise.

"Cry About It out now & Sincerely, P.S out the 26th!" This is going to be the deluxe version of her hit 2025 record Sincerely, her newest English pop and R&B LP.

On "Cry about it!" you are getting some doo-wop like production in tandem with melodic R&B. Lenae's whispery voice sounds excellent next to Kali's similarly soft delivery. Overall, we could see them flourishing during the 50s and 60s in all honesty.

As of yet, we don't have a final tracklist. Kali and and Ravyn did team up on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform this for the first time live on Thursday.

Kali Uchis & Ravyn Lenae "Cry about it!"

Quotable Lyrics:

Creeping under the surface, I know I make you nervous
Tell me what is the purpose if it's out of my control? (Out of my control)
Baby girl, take it easy, losing sleep over envy
Through you I can see clearly and I know why you're hurt

