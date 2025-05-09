Kali Uchis is back in her soft-girl era with Sincerely, her first English-language album since Red Moon in Venus, and it floats in like a daydream. Where Orquídeas was bold and fire-lit, this one is all slow blinks and silk sheets. It’s less a comeback, more a deep breath.

She kicks it off with “Heaven Is a Home…,” a vintage-sounding opener with harp, strings, and vocals that melt into reverb. Think ’60s girl group vibes but way more ethereal. “Hey, could you quiet down?” she asks—more lullaby than flex. That hush stays with you.

While the album plays with retro styles, it doesn’t get stuck in the past. “Silk Lingerie” glides over digital drums. “Angels All Around Me” taps into dreamy breakbeats. “All I Can Say” flirts with doo-wop but sounds like a memory in motion.

On “Lose My Cool,” she calls herself an old-school romantic—and she means it. She’s all in on love, but not in a naive way. Tracks like “Sugar, Honey, Love” and “ILSYMIH” are full of warmth, nodding to the new chapter of motherhood. But don’t get it twisted—there’s tension, too.

“Sunshine & Rain” questions everything: “Did everyone’s minds get melted and deranged?”

No features. No distractions. Just Kali in her zone, unbothered and fully in control. The slow tempos, hazy production, and intimate vocals build one clear mood: this is healing music in high-def.

This is a awesome return following her creating a beautiful family with Don Toliver.

