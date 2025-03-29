Kali Uchis Believes Love Is The Cure For A Better World On "Sunshine & Rain..."

Kali Uchis is keeping the momentum going after dropping her acclaimed 2024 album ORQUÍDEAS by announcing another LP. The Alexandria, Virginia singer, songwriter, and producer's next body of work, Sincerely, will be arriving on May 9. This makes it her fifth and according to the American-Colombian songstress, this is going to be the conclusion to a creative trilogy. Kali cites her 2023 offering Red Moon In Venus as the beginning of it, meaning that ORQUÍDEAS is the second entry. Per Genius, the 30-year-old superstar told GQ España that Sincerely, is going to make her day-one Kuchis (her fans) really happy. "It will feel like going back to my musical roots, but in a more elevated way—being more of a woman and less of a girl."
She continues, "If Orquídeas is my most danceable album, the next one will be more downtempo, more reflective, more existential… I think that’s the word that best defines it." Well, Kali Uchis definitely meant that because "Sunshine & Rain..." follows that criterion to a tee. She also mentioned how there's going to be a focus on soul and classic R&B. This lead single is in that vein with its boom-bap-inspired drum pattern and shimmering keyboard chords. Kali's message is a simple, but accurate one: love is how the world (and people) can heal. Her vocals are entrancing, angelic, and they simply just move your soul. Sincerely, is off to a great start and hopefully, the rest of the album will be just as good.
Kali Uchis "Sunshine & Rain..."
Quotable Lyrics:
I've always been a hopeless romantic (Ah-ah)
No matter how many times it went and did me damage (Ah-ah-ah)
At least I'm not scared to live, they'll never understand it (Understand it)
At least we're not like them, that'd be catastrophic (Catastrophic)
Like, whatever happened to the human race? (Ah-ah)
Did everyone's brains get melted and deranged? (Ah-ah-ah)