Mariah The Scientist continues to make waves in contemporary R&B, ones which she will surf all over her upcoming album HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY. Following "Burning Blue," we now have another single from the project, and "Is It A Crime" features Kali Uchis for a sultry and ethereal slow-burner.

The new track sees Mariah and Kali professing their passion for a partner despite the consequences, asking if it's a crime to fall in love a couple of times. Furthermore, they translate this lust and romance through slow, airy, but still hypnotizing vocal melodies. Although the effects and harmonies can feel overwhelming, both artists still deliver compelling performances.

Instrumentally, there's not much to talk about here beyond a languid percussive pattern, watery synths, and atmospheric background tones. It's a very straightforward lyrical narrative paired with a similarly simple sonic presentation, and the focus is fully on the melodies within. It might not do something different with the genre, but it does meet the expected quality standard.

With that in mind, we'll see where Mariah The Scientist's romantic woes take her next, whether that's on wax or in real life. Her relationship with Young Thug continues to draw scrutiny and conversation, but they couldn't care less.

As for Kali Uchis, her more recent work took a more lush and organic instrumental direction. It's nice to hear her over a more traditional R&B soundscape, as she hadn't fully reached in that bag in a while. Hopefully more collaborations are in the works down the road.

Mariah The Scientist & Kali Uchis – "Is It A Crime"