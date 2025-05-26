Mariah The Scientist shut down fans' speculation over the meaning of the her recent single, "Burning Blue," in the comments section of a post from The Shade Room over the weekend. In doing so, she suggested that fans not think too hard about her music and just enjoy themselves.

“I’m literally here just making music… I’m not going to tell you how to think too. If I think too hard about writing a song I promise it won’t be as great as when I do it effortlessly. Which is why sometimes it takes longer to do,” Mariah wrote.

Continuing in The Shade Room's comments, she wrote: “I really don’t like having to explain the point of a song because a lot of times, even myself, I find different meanings to my own music over time. Like literally, idk it’s hard to explain, it’s not made with like a formula (for the people who wrote their own music)." She concluded in one more comment: "And THANK YOU FOR THE LOVE IM SO GLAD U LIKE IT!!!!!!!!!"

Fans shared supportive messages for her in the comments section as well. "Girl we don’t care what they said. That song got crack in we love it. Period," one user wrote. Another remarked: "I don’t give f*ck what it is, song got me in a chokehold."

Mariah The Scientist's "Burning Blue"

Mariah The Scientist dropped "Burning Blue" on May 2, 2025 as the lead single from her upcoming fourth studio album. It peaked at No. 25 on the US Billboard Hot 100. As it's continued to rise in popularity, Mariah spoke with Complex for an interview, last week, in which she avoided giving a detailed answer regarding the meaning of the song.