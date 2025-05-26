Mariah The Scientist Clarifies Song Lyrics As Fans Debate The Meaning Of "Burning Blue"

BY Cole Blake 466 Views
Celebrities Attend Phoenix Suns v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 14: Singer Mariah the Scientist performs during halftime at the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Mariah The Scientist wants fans to simply enjoy her music and stop trying so hard to dissect the meaning of her lyrics.

Mariah The Scientist shut down fans' speculation over the meaning of the her recent single, "Burning Blue," in the comments section of a post from The Shade Room over the weekend. In doing so, she suggested that fans not think too hard about her music and just enjoy themselves.

“I’m literally here just making music… I’m not going to tell you how to think too. If I think too hard about writing a song I promise it won’t be as great as when I do it effortlessly. Which is why sometimes it takes longer to do,” Mariah wrote.

Continuing in The Shade Room's comments, she wrote: “I really don’t like having to explain the point of a song because a lot of times, even myself, I find different meanings to my own music over time. Like literally, idk it’s hard to explain, it’s not made with like a formula (for the people who wrote their own music)." She concluded in one more comment: "And THANK YOU FOR THE LOVE IM SO GLAD U LIKE IT!!!!!!!!!"

Fans shared supportive messages for her in the comments section as well. "Girl we don’t care what they said. That song got crack in we love it. Period," one user wrote. Another remarked: "I don’t give f*ck what it is, song got me in a chokehold."

Mariah The Scientist's "Burning Blue"

Mariah The Scientist dropped "Burning Blue" on May 2, 2025 as the lead single from her upcoming fourth studio album. It peaked at No. 25 on the US Billboard Hot 100. As it's continued to rise in popularity, Mariah spoke with Complex for an interview, last week, in which she avoided giving a detailed answer regarding the meaning of the song.

Instead, she suggested sometimes artists just "catch a vibe." She sings on the song: "I got that blue fever
Cold as ice 'til you came near / You're like another fire-breathing creature / But it don't burn how it appears."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
