Mariah The Scientist's highly-anticipated new album is gearing up to be a huge success with the success of the lead single "Burning Blue."

It was announced on Sunday that the new single is currently the #2 song on Apple Music's U.S. charts. The achievement marks Mariah's song the highest charting song from a female artist in 2025 on the platform.

“Burning Blue” is a stark, vulnerable reflection on love and loss. Her vocals float above sparse strings and soft percussion, creating a mood both tender and raw. Mariah’s lyrics walk the line between fragility and strength, channeling emotion with striking precision. It’s the kind of confessional songwriting that’s come to define her work—understated but deeply affecting.

Mariah has been eager to establish her superstardom in R&B since she burst onto the scene in 2019. Her 2022 hit “Spread Thin” went platinum, proving her music could resonate widely without losing depth. She has released two accliam albums in Ry Ry World and To Be Eaten Alive.

Mariah The Scientist “Burning Blue”

At Billboard’s Women in Music 2025 event, Mariah revealed her next album is complete, though the release date remains unknown. The success of this single hints at what might be her most impactful era yet. Many fans are awaiting a new collaboration between the R&B singer and her boyfriend Young Thug.

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist previously collaborated on her last album, which also features 21 Savage. While on tour with Latto, Mariah exited the tour to be with Young Thug following his release from jail in October 2024 after accepting a plea deal.

Last month, the couple were seen seating courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Thug is preparing the release of his upcoming album, UY SCUTI. He released "Money on Money," the album's lead single, feautring Future, in April.