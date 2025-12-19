Marco Plus has been generating a lot of buzz in the Atlanta rap scene, and his 2025 album should produce even more.

MARCO PLUS is a name in the Georgia rap scene that you're going to want to pay attention to. He's been popping in the underground scene for his versatility reminiscent of OutKast . That's a bold comparison, but once you turn on MARCO PLUS vs. tha Underworld: Survivor's Cut, it will become clear, fast. He can effortlessly rap over any type of instrumental. On this deluxe to his August release, he raps with a lot of emotion, grit, and passion on songs like "REST," a moody, boom bap-like cut. But he can also do the melodic trap thing well on songs like "hell ya." It's got something for everyone, and MARCO has all the tools as an MC and producer to be a star.

