MARCO PLUS is a name in the Georgia rap scene that you're going to want to pay attention to. He's been popping in the underground scene for his versatility reminiscent of OutKast. That's a bold comparison, but once you turn on MARCO PLUS vs. tha Underworld: Survivor's Cut, it will become clear, fast. He can effortlessly rap over any type of instrumental. On this deluxe to his August release, he raps with a lot of emotion, grit, and passion on songs like "REST," a moody, boom bap-like cut. But he can also do the melodic trap thing well on songs like "hell ya." It's got something for everyone, and MARCO has all the tools as an MC and producer to be a star.
Release Date: December 18, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for Marco Plus vs. tha Underworld: Survivor's Cut
Disc 1:
- AIRMAIL!
- jamal crawford with Boldy James
- TRX freestyle
- Juicy Crab with SWAVAY
- Red Lights with Chris Patrick
- blue eye freestyle
- REST
- Stones with Smiles, Forbe$, Backseat, Gnarly Marley
Disc 2:
- opening
- parlay
- hell ya
- gmfu - extended version
- smokin' all day
- omm
- its only funny when it's not you ho
- out my way with Smino
- cool it out with Kai Ca$h, Jiggs
- fallin'
- costly
- sagemode!!!
- money, cash, hoes + on tha souf
- hood news
- venting 2 + I can't feel my face
- hell in a cell