Marco Plus vs. tha Underworld: Survivor's Cut - Album by Marco Plus

BY Zachary Horvath 26 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MARCO PLUS vs. tha Underworld_ Survivor’s Cut MARCO PLUS vs. tha Underworld_ Survivor’s Cut
Marco Plus has been generating a lot of buzz in the Atlanta rap scene, and his 2025 album should produce even more.

MARCO PLUS is a name in the Georgia rap scene that you're going to want to pay attention to. He's been popping in the underground scene for his versatility reminiscent of OutKast. That's a bold comparison, but once you turn on MARCO PLUS vs. tha Underworld: Survivor's Cut, it will become clear, fast. He can effortlessly rap over any type of instrumental. On this deluxe to his August release, he raps with a lot of emotion, grit, and passion on songs like "REST," a moody, boom bap-like cut. But he can also do the melodic trap thing well on songs like "hell ya." It's got something for everyone, and MARCO has all the tools as an MC and producer to be a star.

Release Date: December 18, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Tracklist for Marco Plus vs. tha Underworld: Survivor's Cut

Disc 1:

  1. AIRMAIL!
  2. jamal crawford with Boldy James
  3. TRX freestyle
  4. Juicy Crab with SWAVAY
  5. Red Lights with Chris Patrick
  6. blue eye freestyle
  7. REST
  8. Stones with Smiles, Forbe$, Backseat, Gnarly Marley

Disc 2:

  1. opening
  2. parlay
  3. hell ya
  4. gmfu - extended version
  5. smokin' all day
  6. omm
  7. its only funny when it's not you ho
  8. out my way with Smino
  9. cool it out with Kai Ca$h, Jiggs
  10. fallin'
  11. costly
  12. sagemode!!!
  13. money, cash, hoes + on tha souf
  14. hood news
  15. venting 2 + I can't feel my face
  16. hell in a cell
About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Pray 4 Me Mixtapes Pray 4 Me - Album by Chris Patrick 274
Daniels Leather Fashion Show Pop Culture Blueface Dips From Funny Marco Interview After He Fails To Name Three Songs By Him: Watch 2.2K
ComplexCon 2023 Pop Culture Funny Marco Still Wants Chris Brown To Date His Sister 976
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.7K
Comments 0