Funny Marco Still Wants Chris Brown To Date His Sister

Funny Marco is quite the adamant and persistent person, especially when it comes to setting up his family for a life of further fame. Moreover, he recently showed some Instagram DMs he sent to Chris Brown with pictures of Marco with his sister, who he thinks would be a great partner for the singer. "This is my sister I bet you gone change ya mind now chris [prayer hands emoji]," the actor and comedian wrote to Breezy. "Just waiting on @chrisbrownofficial to respond happy Thanksgiving y'all @ace.devin," he captioned the screenshots in question. For those unaware, this stems from a recent interview the two had together.

During the conversation, Funny Marco asked Chris Brown whether he'd be interested in meeting her. He said that she was identical to him, and that she'd be down to start a family, and the R&B star responded to all of this with a firm "Hell nah." "F**k no," he continued, and then he walked that back a bit after seeing the look on Marco's face. "My bad, I didn't mean to diss your sister like that, I'm just saying. But, f**k no." It was a pretty funny moment, and we're glad that it didn't devolve into the straight-up bullying that Marco endured during his interview with G Herbo and Southside.

Funny Marco Isn't Giving Up On Connecting His Sister With Chris Brown

In fact, that's something that Chris Brown asked him about during this very same sit-down. "Why'd you let G Herbo and them do you like that?" he asked Funny Marco. "I was upset while it was going on," he had written about the situation once it went viral back in October. "But I understand I got a job to do & one thing about me, I respect people on my show. I didn’t want to match they Energy. It’s so many L’s I took on my Journey I wish I could show I don’t hide anything. So I feel it was only right to put the episode out myself. And just learn from that episode & move on. Thank who support me it’s a mindset thing."

Meanwhile, this actually caused some rumors of beef between the 11:11 artist and G Herbo, but they ended up shutting those down. It seems like the Internet just went a little too far in their assessment. Still, they're all still waiting on whether Brown will meet Marco's sister, and whether the latter will give up on that proposal- whether seriously or jokingly. Regardless, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chris Brown and Funny Marco.

