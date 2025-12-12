Pray 4 Me - Album by Chris Patrick

Chris Patrick has been having himself a huge moment in the spotlight thanks to some incredible freestyles, and now, his album is here.

Chris Patrick is an artist who is ready to blow up in short order. Following numerous high-profile freestyles on major platforms, Patrick has proven to have star power. He can rap extremely well, and he has all of the makings of someone who will be around for a long time. On Friday, he continued his ascension by dropping off a new album, Pray 4 Me. This project contains features from the likes of SWAVAY, Amindi, and Marco Plus. It's a huge milestone for the rapper, and we are excited to hear his progression over the next couple of years.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!