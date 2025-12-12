Pray 4 Me - Album by Chris Patrick

Chris Patrick is an artist who is ready to blow up in short order. Following numerous high-profile freestyles on major platforms, Patrick has proven to have star power. He can rap extremely well, and he has all of the makings of someone who will be around for a long time. On Friday, he continued his ascension by dropping off a new album, Pray 4 Me. This project contains features from the likes of SWAVAY, Amindi, and Marco Plus. It's a huge milestone for the rapper, and we are excited to hear his progression over the next couple of years.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist from Pray 4 Me
- Ausar's Prayer
- Ramen Noodles
- Frankenstein ft. Marco Plus
- The Mayor ft. SWAVAY
- Doremi
- 100x ft. Amindi
- Patience
- Screaming At The Sky
- Huncho's Prayer