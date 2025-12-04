sankofa - Album by redveil

redveil has been one of the most exciting young artists in the game over the past few years, and he continues to grow with each new album. Throughout the Summer and the subsequent Fall, redveil found himself dropping some soulful new singles. It was here where we got to enjoy more of his singing talents. The sounds were lush and gorgeous, which led to speculation that his album would be incredible. Today, sankofa was released on DSPs, and as expected, it's beautiful. There are 12 tracks to be found here, with Smino and Carolyn Malachi taking on the only two features. Give this album a listen, and start your Thursday the right way.
Release Date: December 4, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for sankofa
- time (a dream deferred)
- lone star ft. Carolyn Malachi
- history
- brown sugar ft. Smino
- or so i
- pray 4 me
- mini me
- save
- stay the night
- buzzerbeater/black christmas
- glimpse of you
- brown sugar (og version) [bonus] ft. Smino