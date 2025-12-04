sankofa - Album by redveil

redveil's recent string of singles has gotten fans intrigued for his new album, and today, "sankofa" is here in all of its glory.

redveil has been one of the most exciting young artists in the game over the past few years, and he continues to grow with each new album. Throughout the Summer and the subsequent Fall, redveil found himself dropping some soulful new singles. It was here where we got to enjoy more of his singing talents. The sounds were lush and gorgeous, which led to speculation that his album would be incredible. Today, sankofa was released on DSPs, and as expected, it's beautiful. There are 12 tracks to be found here, with Smino and Carolyn Malachi taking on the only two features. Give this album a listen, and start your Thursday the right way.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!