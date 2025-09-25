redveil & Smino Want Some "brown sugar" On Soulful New Single

BY Devin Morton 99 Views
redveil and Smino have teamed up for "brown sugar," a soulful cut that also serves as their first collaboration to date.

redveil and Smino are two of the more talented rappers in the game today. Somehow, they are only just now linking up on a song for the first time, with the release of redveil's newest track "brown sugar." The track is a soulful one, with the pair delivering some flirty bars for the ladies across its runtime. It's almost exactly what one would expect when these two come together, so in that regard, it works pretty much perfectly.

The pair display quality chemistry on the track, with both of them dropping some bars about women. redveil's verse is about his "favorite" woman. He manages to fit a reference to Apple Jacks and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into the same verse without it sounding contrived, which is quite the feat. "Back-to-back, I found you in every single lifetime / You lockin' my heart up, but you don't fight crime," he raps at the end of the verse, a show of devotion to the subject of his verse.

Smino delivers a typically high-quality feature, as he's been one of the most consistent feature artists in the game for nearly a full decade. He sounds much more like a player than the "lover boy" energy redveil delivers in his verse, which is a nice contrast. "Shawty wanna part of me, all I see is a winnin' goal," he says about halfway through his verse. The two have different styles, but both of them come together for a very strong song here.

It's not clear if this is the first track in the rollout for what would be redveil's fourth album or if this is a one-off. Hopefully it's the former and we have a new full-length project as soon as possible.

redveil & Smino - "brown sugar"

Quotable Lyrics:

You brown sugar, you my favorite, nothin' come after that
I'm more cinnamon and not Jamaican, on the Apple Jacks (Uh)
You get the sentiment, we feel like mathematics (Uh)
Know you glad you took a chance on me like some master rat
Back-to-back, I found you in every single lifetime
You lockin' my heart up, but you don't fight crime

