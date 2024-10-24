NARCY & redveil Team Up For Politically Charged Track "Sword"

NARCY and redveil came through with some thought-provoking bars.

NARCY is an MC who has always taken a stand against injustice. Overall, the Montreal-based artist is a creative through and through. He doesn't mind taking artistic risks, especially when they can help enhance his message. For instance, he was one of the first artists to make a music video entirely out of AI. This is all the more impressive when you realize he did it before the ChatGPT boom from 2023. Moreover, NARCY is also a professor who has taught classes at Concordia University about hip-hop, and he even had a course on Kanye West that made headlines a few years ago.

Through all of these endeavors, NARCY has still found the time to make music. For instance, today, he dropped off "Sword," a thought-provoking politically-charged track that features redveil. This song contains somber yet uplifting production that has gorgeous strings throughout. The music matches the images of the music video perfectly, as we see numerous people trying to live their daily lives in a war-torn area. The lyrics speak about war crimes and the destruction happening in the Middle East. The Israel-Palestine situation is one that has been devastating for decades, and it is weighing heavily on the minds of many artists. NARCY does a fantastic job of navigating the conflict, calling out injustice and showing the world that this isn't right.

NARCY & redveil Rap About War Crimes And The State Of Affairs

