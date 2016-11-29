middle east
- MusicKanye West Announces Plans To Build His Own CityThe city is reportedly supposed to be a massive and built somewhere in the Middle East. By Lavender Alexandria
- PoliticsUS Signs Peace Agreement With Taliban To End War In AfghanistanThe United States has signed a historic peace deal to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.By Cole Blake
- MusicTyga Settles $1.4M Lawsuit With Promoter Over Bailing On Middle East ShowsTyga was accused of bailing on three shows in the United Arab Emirates.By Aron A.
- Music VideosMýa Treads Middle Eastern Sands In "With You" VideoclipWatch the latest visuals from "T.K.O."By Zaynab
- MusicFrench Montana Covers GQ Middle East & Details What Immigration Means To HimFrench Montana showing love to where he's from. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTyga Sued For Bailing On A Performance In The Middle East: ReportTyga has another lawsuit on his hands, this time in the Middle East.By Aron A.
- MusicTyga Announces Tour Dates In The Middle EastTyga is taking his talents to Western & South Asia.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBlack Panther Will Officially Break Saudi Arabia's Cinema BanYet another milestone for Black Panther.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicDJ Khaled "Represents His Homeland" For Esquire Middle East CoverThe issue drops this month.By Matthew Parizot
- ViralSaudi Prince Buys Plane Seats For All 80 Of His FalconsThere were more birds than humans on a recent flight in the Middle East. A Saudi prince bought tickets for all 80 members of his team of falcons. By Angus Walker
- NewsLay LowYoung Egypt advises you to "Lay Low."By hnhh
- SocietyPetition To Make Porn Star Mia Khalifa Ambassador To Saudi Arabia Goes ViralOne man saw great diplomatic potential in Mia Khalifa, and now thousands are cosigning his grand vision. By Angus Walker